Presumed Innocent season 2 premiere date: An April 2025 update

With us now midway through the month of April, are we about to learn anything more about Presumed Innocent season 2? Of course, our hope is very-much that the show comes back and sooner rather than later.

As for whether or not that is going to happen, this is (regrettably) an entirely different story. Apple TV+ has yet to announce who the cast is going to be for the next season, let alone when filming is going to be starting up. In other words, we are going to be waiting here for a rather long time.

One of the things that is abundantly clear at present is that the folks at Apple are looking to do whatever they can to ensure that the second season lies up to the prestige of the first. By virtue of that, they have to come up with a totally separate story given that based on what we’ve heard, there is no real connection to what happened last time and where things are going from here. We expect another shocking / messy case with a number of unexpected twists.

So when will we see the series back?

For us personally, the best-case scenario is that it returns at some point in summer 2026. If it happens before that, we would be absolutely floored. Just remember for a moment that even once filming is done, it will still take months of post-production to get it ready to go.

Odds are, we are going to get an announcement from Apple TV+ at some point a few months before the show comes back — in other words, you are going to be waiting for at least another year to see some sort of significant news come down there.

