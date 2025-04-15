9-1-1 season 8 episode 14 spoilers: More ‘Lab Rats’ details

In just a matter of days you are going to have a chance to see 9-1-1 season 8 episode 14 arrive at ABC — and it makes sense to be concerned.

After all, just take a minute to consider what we saw in episode 13! Thursday’s “Lab Rats” is going to directly continue the Contagion-themed storyline we just saw, and we know that there is a lot of drama, danger, and chaos coming. We certainly know there is a chance that a character could die, especially with a lot of reporting out there suggesting that something sad may be ahead shortly after the fact.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

There is going to be more time to get into that; with this, the best we can do right now is focus on what is confirmed. Below, you can see the full 9-1-1 season 8 episode 14 with a small dose of additional specifics:

Athena and Buck are in a race against time to rescue the rest of the 118 following the fire in the bio lab.

Do we wish that there was more to share at this point about the story to come? Absolutely but at the same time, we can’t be super-shocked that this is all we are getting. It makes some sense that Athena and Buck lead their way in their own matter, and for Oliver Stark’s character in particular, this is absolutely a great chance to better hone some of his leadership skills. This season is one of those times where he could be able to grow in all sorts of ways, whether it be personally or professionally. This hour may be the conclusion of the Contagion story, but there is more to come not too far after the fact.

Related – See more of the latest when it comes to the 9-1-1 spin-off show

Is there anything that you most want to see heading into 9-1-1 season 8 episode 14 when it arrives?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







