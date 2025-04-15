The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 4: Josh Charles’ big take

One of the most prominent newcomers into The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 is Josh Charles — but what is High Commander Wharton all about?

Well, first and foremost, it is fair to create a judgment here that this guy is pure evil, and that is mostly due to the history of the show. Also, we are talking about one of the most powerful and well-connected people within all of Gilead. He is someone who also can influence a number of people, whether it be the likes of Nick or Serena, who is clearly someone he is trying to woo.

So how does Josh Charles view this guy? Let’s just say that it is rather complicated. He clearly believes in some awful things but speaking to Swooon, he explains in particular his interest in Serena:

[You see a ] conflict of this man who is a true believer, who really sees a very specific Gilead that goes in a different direction than maybe where it’s heading … And at the same time, reconnects with a woman who he’s held a torch with for a while, who he’s just enthralled with and taken with in a way that he maybe goes down a path despite his own ethics and morals.

Now, if Serena could actually influence him, that poses yet another interesting question: What are some of her ethics and morals? What does she really want in all of this? We do not think that she necessarily wants the old Gilead, but we don’t think that we can sit back at this point and absolutely trust anything that she is doing. As a matter of fact, it would be silly to assume that you could.

