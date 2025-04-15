The Last of Us season 2 ratings justify early season 3 renewal

We are only one week into The Last of Us season 2 at this point and yet, we more than understand why a season 3 is happening. After all, the latest ratings give us a good sense of why!

According to HBO, the first episode of the Pedro Pascal – Bella Ramsey series ended up generating 5.3 million viewers across the premiere on Sunday. This numbers includes the total of people watching live, but also those streaming that same day on Max. This is an increase from the season 1 premiere, and it explains further why the network gave the renewal so early. Even though they had not seen all of the ratings yet, they clearly understood that this show was going to be very-much worth all their time and money. It could be that way for a rather long time.

The reviews for The Last of Us season 2 so far have been overwhelmingly positive and if there was any concern at all when it comes to the future, it has to be gone now. We do tend to think that there is a good chance that the series ends up getting a season 4, at least based on comments we’ve heard so far. The only real problem here is whether or not the show is going to have the material for that, given that there are only two games in the series and for the time being, we’ve yet to her anything suggesting that the creative team is going to be delivering more good stuff after the fact.

Remember that there are only six episodes left this season; whatever happens from here on out is going to move pretty darn quickly.

