is Gina Rodriguez leaving Will Trent before season 4?

Is Gina Rodriguez leaving Will Trent at some point before the end of season 4? Let’s just say this: If you are concerned, we understand! The actress, after all, seems to be done when it comes to playing Marion Alba this season.

In a new interview with TVLine, co-showrunner Liz Heldens confirmed the news, noting that her absence is largely due to real estate insofar as the story goes the rest of the way:

“Marion is not going to resurface before seasons’ end … It’s funny… when we started [Season 3], we were like, ‘Oh, 18 episodes is the biggest order we’ve ever done!’ And then when we got to the end, we were like, ‘We don’t have enough runway for everybody.’

The good news here is that, per the executive producer, Marion is not necessarily gone for good:

“I think that Gina Rodriguez is wonderful. She pops off the screen. We love her … It was an amazing experience to work with her, and I wouldn’t rule out her coming back in Season 4 at all.”

We tend to think that at this point, the question is what the primary purpose of her return would be. Clearly, Marion has a reason to show up here in a professional capacity, so there is at least a chance we get something more. Yet, at the same time, we are well-aware of the fact that one of her major functions this season was a love interest for Will and at the moment, it appears as though that is done. Could it be revisited down the road? Easily, but that is not something that we can look at here and say that it is 100% a sure thing. This is a show that always tends to evolve.

