P-Valley season 3 premiere date: An April 2025 update

With us closing in on the midway point of April, are we finally about to get news on a P-Valley season 3 premiere date?

Of course, there is a reason why a lot of people may be feeling a little bit anxious over the future. After all, June will mark three years since the arrival of season 2, an insanely long wait for a show that does not have a ton of special effects or a groundbreaking budget.

So what is the reason for the long wait? We tend to think it is twofold. Due to unfortunate timing, P-Valley was hit harder by the writers and actors’ strikes of 2023 than some other shows. Meanwhile, Starz is notoriously patient when it comes to programming their shows; we have seen already then wait for months to get shows on the air, even if they are ready to go long beforehand. Ask fans of Power Book IV: Force, or the already-canceled Heels, exactly what that feels like.

The most important thing at the moment is that when we do get to return to the Pynk, there is some sort of sizable promotional tour all around it. This is one of those shows that needs to have whatever sort of platform to succeed that it possibly can, especially with it being off for so long. Not only are you going to need to bring viewers back but at the same time, you also need to do everything within your power to ensure that you also really push in order to help people remember what actually happened last time. Not everyone will be able to do a re-watch, so can you at least put out some recap videos or something to get everyone a little more excited?

