The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 4: Wharton’s plan

As we sit back and think about the events of The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 4 on Hulu, it makes sense to wonder many things. With that, what is actually at the forefront of our mind?

Well, it really just comes down to fear — or at the very least, fear that something terrible could happen to one of our beloved characters based on the current state of things. Luke and June actually had a real opportunity to head to Alaska and actually start over; however, that is not something that they decided to take. Instead, they remain to fight, and also do whatever they can in order to help Hannah. That means that the two of them are front and center for another huge plan in their efforts to thwart Gilead.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new videos on THE HANDMAID’S TALE!

So is there anyone out there present to stop them? While High Commander Wharton may not be presenting himself as the most violent individual in the history of the show, it certainly feels like he is the biggest threat. He has come into New Bethlehem from a great place of strength and authority, and he just so happens to also have tendrils that extend out a number of other different directions. That is what makes Nick’s story so interesting now, given that Wharton is his father-in-law. Meanwhile, he is also clearly courting Serena, and feels like she is in a position of great value to him.

The big mystery is what Josh Charles’ character actually does want. For now, it feels like he could easily be trying to use New Bethlehem as a smokescreen in order for him to try and lure people back to Gilead. We hardly believe that he is somewhere on the same page as Lawrence. Why would we?

Related – Be sure to get more news on The Handmaid’s Tale now, including what is ahead

What did you think about the events of The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 episode 4 overall?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back — there are other updates ahead you don’t want to miss.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







