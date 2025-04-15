Is FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted new tonight, April 15?

Is FBI new tonight on CBS? To go along with that, is there anything that we can also say about the spin-offs in International and Most Wanted?

Of course, we are getting close to the end of the season for these shows; luckily, that is not going to be the case until at least next month. There are new episodes of all three shows tonight! Think in terms of drama, character storylines, and also some content that is pretty darn topical. Prepare accordingly.

Below, you can see the synopses for all three of the upcoming episodes below…

FBI season 7 episode 18, “Blkpill” – After two women are brutally murdered via napalm, Maggie and OA are led to a dating site where they discover a group of scorned users who are targeting women who reject them, on FBI, Tuesday, April 15 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: International season 4 episode 18, “Lone Wolf” – The Fly Team heads to the country of Georgia to determine the motive behind an attack that targeted two American soldiers at a NATO-Georgia joint training center before it turns into an international incident. Meanwhile, a supervisory position opens in another FBI division in Europe, and Mitchell encourages both Vo and Raines to apply, on FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, April 15 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 6 episode 18, “Trust” – The Fugitive Task Force is thrown into the world of the wealthy and twisted after a Rhode Island socialite is murdered in her own mansion. Meanwhile, Barnes contemplates big changes, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, April 15 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

As for what more is coming, there are going to be new episodes coming in a week, as well! We are going to have more on those soon enough, so stay tuned…

Is there anything you are most eager to see moving into FBI, Most Wanted, and International when they air tonight?

