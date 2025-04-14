The Last of Us season 2: Pedro Pascal on art imitating life

As so many of you are well-aware at this point, The Last of Us season 2 is going to be an extremely painful one for Joel Miller. As it turns out, it was also quite painful for Pedro Pascal during the process of making the show, and for a number of different reasons.

So, what is a big one? Let’s just say that even at the start of the show, the actor had his fair share of physical limitations.

In a new interview with USA Today, here is what Pascal had to say about some of the struggles he faced in the early going:

“I came in very injured … And I remember Craig Mazin telling me, ‘Well, that’s certainly appropriate for where Joel is at. The more broken you are, the more right it is for Joel.'”

Ultimately, we do tend to think that as we move forward through the rest of the show, we could see this version of Joel evolve in some ways. Meanwhile, we are already seeing how Ellie is learning more and more how to fight for herself. She is clearly training for it, whether it be with a weapon or not. There is a lot of The Last of Us still to come and in general, what we saw in the premiere may be far and away the versions of the characters we see in several weeks.

For now, the only thing that we can say with some confidence here is that we are going to see Pascal and Bella Ramsey knock it out of the park. Why wouldn’t we, based on everything that we saw back in the first season?

What are you the most eager to see on The Last of Us season 2 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

