Chicago Fire season 13 episode 18: Has Boden changed?

In just two days you are going to have a chance to see Chicago Fire season 13 episode 18 — and with that, the return of Eamonn Walker! It has been a lot of time since we have seen Boden in the world of the show and with that, of course we would of course love an update on what has happened with him.

Of course, we are well-aware that Boden has been promoted out of Firehouse 51 — however, is he happy? That may be a different story, especially when you consider the reason why he is coming back into this world.

Speaking to TVLine, Walker had the following to say about the reason he is coming back into this world:

… He’s in a learning curve of what it is to be deputy commissioner, being at the beck and call of the commissioner, but also to have the whole Chicago Fire Department to be taken care of. And it’s not like taking care of a firehouse. It’s a very different animal, and so he’s been learning. By the time you meet him in this episode, he’s pretty good at it. He comes into this episode, under this heightened situation because a firefighter had been left behind in the fire and nobody knew until the PASS alarm went off, to investigate his old favorite firehouse, and his old friends and people he loves, and with the potential of him firing [someone]. It’s pretty heavy.

Boden loves these people, so obviously he does not want to fire anyone. Unfortunately, heavy is the head that wears the crown in this situation and if someone in the firehouse made a critical mistake, these are the sort of consequences that do come with it. Even if nobody wants it to happen, that may not really matter that much at the end of the day.

