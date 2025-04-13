Chicago Fire season 13 episode 18: Is Carver coming back?

We are well aware that Wednesday’s Chicago Fire season 13 episode 18 is going to be promoted as the return of Eamonn Walker as Boden. Yet, we know that there is more going on here at the same time!

To be specific, it does appear as though this coming story is going to bring the return of Carver to the series, and there is of course reason for excitement here. How can there not be? We are talking here about someone who has proven to be multi-faceted and compelling to watch. You want to root for him, but you also must remember that there are a lot of demons that he is trying to deal with at the same exact time.

Speaking to TVLine, showrunner Andrea Newman recently said that “Carver will be back in the next few episodes, but he’s coming back with a surprise.” What in the world does that mean? Let’s just say that we are more than a little bit intrigued to see that play out. There could be a new person who turns up, whether it be a love interest or someone from his past we aren’t aware of already. We really just hope that in his time away, he has been able to focus on his recovery.

In general, we know that there are a handful of episodes still to come and by virtue of that, of course there are opportunities to see almost everyone shift and evolve over time … and isn’t that a big part of the fun? Of course, you also have to define “fun” in a certain way.

Of course, one other thing that we have to remember here is that there could be some other drama in Wednesday’s episode due to an incident in the field. Who does that revolve around?

