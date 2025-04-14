The Righteous Gemstones season 4 episode 7: Is Kelvin hiding?

As you get prepared to see The Righteous Gemstones season 4 episode 7 on HBO this coming weekend, let’s just say this: We are back in the present! With that, we have a reasonably good sense as to the sort of chaos that is coming.

Take, for example, one Kelvin Gemstone as he awaits word on whether or not he will be named the Top Christ Following Man of the Year. The whole premise of this is absurd, and larger due to the fact that this is the sort of thing that men of faith should not have to covet. Do you really need an award to be recognized for your efforts? Hardly, but that is a big part of what makes the show fun and/or silly.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a preview for the next The Righteous Gemstones episode, one that shows that Kelvin is going through what is clearly a rough patch, hiding out in his treehouse to the point where no one can really help him. He has to find a way to get some inner courage — while we don’t care so much if he wins the award or not, this can’t be his ending … right?

As for what else is going to be coming up, let’s just note that Cobb is going to have some sort of big role now in the present, one that also includes him putting on alligator shows. There is a part of this whole storyline that gives off Dexter: Original Sin vibes, where it is fair to wonder whether or not someone is actually going to be fed to the gators by the time the dust actually settles.

