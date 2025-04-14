The Righteous Gemstones season 4 episode 7: Monkey problems

As we look towards The Righteous Gemstones season 4 episode 7 on HBO, are we moving back to the present day for good? Well, Danny McBride is unpredictable and because of that, it is hard to say anything with the utmost certainty.

However, at the same time we at least know that moving into next week, we are going to pick up where things left off last week. That means more of Walton Goggins as Baby Billy, and apparently, more of the monkey that was introduced in order to lend BJ a helping hand.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

Below, you can check out the full The Righteous Gemstones season 4 episode 7 (“For Jealousy Is the Rage of a Man”) synopsis with other insight on what is to come:

Eli confronts a dangerous foe. Baby Billy struggles on the set of Teenjus. Judy has monkey problems. Keefe works to get Kelvin out of his tree house.

We will be quick to say that the majority of the time that we have some sort of televised subplot involving a monkey, it feels cheap and not altogether interesting. However, here the show manages once again to take it to another level. Judy is the one who brought in the monkey, so why would she have a problem with it?

As for Baby Billy, we are mostly just eager for the opportunity to see if he actually thinks he is going to get something out of Teenjus. remember that this entire show was his grand creation and because of that, we’re sure that he is going to make it both incredibly ridiculous and catered to his own interests … which is probably an issue given that he is almost 100% not the target audience for it at all. Whether or not he is going to be able to understand that is a totally different story.

Is there anything that you especially want to see moving into The Righteous Gemstones season 4 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







