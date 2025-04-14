A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premiere date: April 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are finally going to learn more about A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms between now and the end of April? Of course we want it, but does that mean it is actually going to happen?

Well, first and foremost, here is what we can say: HBO seems to be planning for the Game of Thrones prequel to be on the air this calendar year. However, they did not really feature it in a sizzle reel for some of their upcoming programming. That makes us think that even if we see it this year, we are going to be waiting until mid-to-late fall in order to get it. What could we be seeing first? Well, let’s just say that we are going to be getting The Gilded Age this summer and at some point after that, the Mark Ruffalo series Task and then also the IT prequel Welcome to Derry. As of right now, it feels like Seven Kingdoms will be coming after all of this, but it is currently tentative.

So why is HBO waiting so long to give us this show? Really, it just comes down to them trying to find what they feel is the perfect launch pad for this series. They most likely do not feel a reason to rush anything along, and all things considered, why would they? The most important thing is making sure that this show is a hit. George R.R. Martin has already praised it as a faithful adaptation of the Dunk & Egg stories, and that at least is encouraging.

If there is one more thing that we will say about this series at present, it is that this is going to be a slightly lighter and smaller-in-scale show in the Game of Thrones universe. For us personally, we welcome a change of pace.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

