Is Tracker, Watson, The Equalizer new tonight, delayed by golf?

Is Tracker new tonight on CBS? What can we also say about Watson and The Equalizer in the wake of the Masters being on the air?

First and foremost, there is some good and bad news to report here. The good news is that you are going to be seeing these shows air — and if we hear otherwise, we are going to share it here. The bad news is that the golf tournament has officially entered a playoff, which means that you are going to be stuck waiting a little while longer than expected. This does happen sometimes with CBS’ Sunday-night shows, but rarely does it outside of either the NFL season or March Madness.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

Update: The plan now is for all these shows to be a little more than 40 minutes behind. Prepare accordingly…

Now if you do want a better sense of what is ahead tonight, be sure to check out the synopses for all three shows below…

Tracker season 2 episode 16, “The Mercy Seat” – Colter helps an old friend with a search and rescue mission for two missing sisters in the snowy Montana wilderness. Meanwhile, Reenie gets a visit from a new client that challenges her morality, on the CBS Original series TRACKER, Sunday, April 13 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+(live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Watson season 1 episode 9, “Take a Family History” – Ingrid’s lies come back to haunt her when her sister Gigi needs to be treated by the team after she develops side effects to the secret treatments Ingrid put her through. Also, Watson and Mary bond over a tragedy, on the CBS Original series WATSON, Sunday, April 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

The Equalizer season 5 episode 15, “Deception” – The team suspects Aunt Vi’s friend Evelyn is being taken advantage of by a con man. Meanwhile, McCall decides to take the day off equalizing and spend quality time with Delilah, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, April 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

What do you want to see on the next Tracker, Watson, and The Equalizer episodes?

Share right now in the attached comments, and also come back here to get some other updates in the near future.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







