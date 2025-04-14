Is The Hunting Party new tonight on NBC? Season 2 hopes

Is The Hunting Party new tonight on NBC? We certainly recognize that everyone out there would want nothing more than to have the show back on the air soon. The past few weeks have been violent, dark, twisted, and so much more. Basically, everything that we could want and then some.

Now that we’ve said all of this, let’s just go ahead and share the unfortunate news now: You will not be seeing Melissa Roxburgh and the rest of the cast back more tonight. There is technically a chance that you never actually see the show again. Last week marked the season 1 finale for the series and with that, a pretty huge cliffhanger when it comes to Oliver’s fate. Is he going to make it for another chapter of the story?

Well, we do tend to think that over the next couple of weeks, the powers-that-be at NBC are going to figure out a firm decision one way or another. We are cautiously optimistic at present that you are going to see a second season, but it comes down to a number of factors. First and foremost you have the live ratings, which we tend to think at this point are solid. From there, you have financial considerations and streaming performance. The only big question mark comes down to scheduling, as the network is going to be in a difficult spot when it comes to programming. The NBA is going to take over a lot of time moving forward, and that means fewer timeslots for scripted shows.

If you want The Hunting Party season 2 to happen, remember to tell your friends! At this point, every single person does matter.

