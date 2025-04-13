The White Lotus star reacts to ‘mean’ Saturday Night Live portrayal

From a comedic perspective, there is no denying that this past episode of Saturday Night Live had a number of highlights, with a political spoof of The White Lotus being among them.

With that being said, was everyone a fan of the finished product here? Hardly, and some had a fairly good reason to be disappointed. Take, for example, Aimee Lou Wood.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more THE WHITE LOTUS reviews!

In a series of posts on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the actress (who played Chelsea on the HBO hit) expressed her frustration towards the sketch, calling it both “mean” and “unfunny.” She elaborated further in other Stories, amplifying thoughts of other people who watched it. The point she eventually made here was quite simple: the majority of the people being mocked in the sketch were tied to politics in some way. Take Donald Trump as Timothy Ratliff or even RFK Jr. as Rick. However, the SNL portrayal of her was just Sarah Sherman with exaggerated teeth and an over-the-top accent, suggesting that she was being mocked simply for her appearance. No one else in the sketch got the same sort of treatment.

Was the show’s take on Chelsea the worst part of the entire sketch? Absolutely, and it really does taint what was otherwise a very way to connect politics to pop culture. Wood has since said that she has received “apologies” from the show, but did not elaborate on who reached out.

We do think that for Wood in particular, the sketch had to be even more difficult due to the simple fact that just about everyone under the sun has commented on her appearance over the past several months, which also took away from everything she brought to the table this season. Overall, Chelsea was really one of the bright lights of the Thailand-set story.

Related – Get more thoughts now regarding The White Lotus season 4

Do you understand where Aimee Lou Wood is coming from with her The White Lotus comments?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







