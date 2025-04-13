The Amazing Race 37 episode 7 sneak peek: Driving disasters?

Wednesday night’s The Amazing Race 37 episode 7 is right around the corner, and there is a lot to be excited about at present.

So, where do we start off here? Let’s just note that for the first time, the US version of the race has arrived in Bulgaria. Meanwhile, contestants are going to have to drive themselves around for the first time this season … and to make things more complicated, they will have to drive stick. On paper, it feels like this is one of those things that everyone should study how to do before they kick off the Race — then again, practicing it and then doing it are totally different things.

If you head over to the link here, you can see some sneak previews from this episode, including one where a lot of teams struggle to deal with getting out of a parking structure. Han & Holden seem to be facing one of the biggest challenges dealing with driving, and they need some help from other teams to get out okay. Could their lack of driving knowledge here be an issue? It is possible.

As for what else is coming in this episode, let’s just say that it could be a test of almost all of your abilities. First and foremost, driving is a big test of communication and patience. You also need to have a great deal of navigational skill. Then, there are also going to be some physical tasks, including one where you have to haul around a number of extremely-heavy wood planks. For some of these teams, let’s just cross your fingers that this is going to be just one Detour choice and not something that they automatically have to do.

What do you most want to see moving into The Amazing Race 37 episode 7 when it airs on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

