Survivor 48 episode 8 sneak peek: Mitch’s big move

As we prepare to see Survivor 48 episode 8 on Wednesday night, we already know that Mitch is in a really difficult spot. Basically, he is the only person on the outside looking in of the big alliances, and he has to do something quick in order to pivot.

So what is he going to be looking to do here? Well, from his vantage point, it makes sense to try and go back to the start of the game. There are ten people remaining; meanwhile, there are still five people from the original Civa around. Can they get back together?

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a sneak peek where you can learn a little bit about Mitch’s plan … but there are still some problems here. First and foremost here, you have to consider the fact that other former Civa members could be lying to him! Also, everyone out there seems to know that he is a threat already.

Is Mitch the biggest threat?

Hardly, and this is why the thing he really needs to do here is try to figure out who else could be targeted. Even if he does not find a huge alliance around him, he could still be useful as a number for a single week’s time. He may benefit from pinning a target on someone like Joe or even Eva, who currently has an idol.

As for what else is happening in the episode, a separate sneak peek shows Chrissy attempting to do damage control after the last Tribal … though in reality, she really does want the big physical players out. She’s smart to think that way! She just has to be careful about her delivery.

What do you most want to see moving into Survivor 48 episode 8 when it airs on Wednesday?

Do you think that Mitch can find a way to stick around? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more.

