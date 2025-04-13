Sweet Magnolias season 5 renewal: An April 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear about a Sweet Magnolias season 5 between now and the end of April? Of course, we want to see more … but is it going to happen? Well, that’s what takes a wait-and-see approach as of right now.

For the time being, here is just some of what we can say: The Netflix drama has not been formally ordered for another chapter. Yet, at the same time there are reasons to be cautiously optimistic. This is not an expensive series for the streamer to make, and we also know that there is a dedicated audience out there. We compare it in a way to Virgin River, another series that has proven over time to have an extremely dedicated audience. Given that this show continuously gets renewed, why not this one?

At this point, let’s just say that we are optimistic that a Sweet Magnolias renewal will be announced either this month or some point shortly after the fact. The quicker this happens, after all, and the quicker that everyone involved will be able to develop the story. We also think that there is some merit to making sure the series comes back within the first half of 2026. This is an era where there are a TON of series out there that you are forced to wait a long time to see; this is one that could be a great contrast to everything.

For the time being, we do think that Netflix is just trying to do whatever they can to analyze the numbers and figure out if or when they want to order more episodes. Hopefully, that decision is made sooner rather than later.

