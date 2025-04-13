MobLand season 1 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Rat Trap’

We know that MobLand season 1 episode 4 is going to be coming to Paramount+ net week — so what more can we say about it now?

Well, first and foremost, we should go ahead and note that the title here in “Rap Trap” is a pretty clear reminder of what is going to be coming up here — chaos and plenty of it. Conrad in particular is someone who is going to do whatever he can to find someone who he feels is responsible for causing a lot of problems. Will he be successful? That remains to be seen.

Below, you can see the full MobLand season 1 episode 4 synopsis with some other insight all about what is ahead:

Harry pays a visit to Antoine at the urging of Bella; Fisk and Mukasa trade theories; suspecting a rat, Conrad comes to Jan for a favor; Kevin makes a startling confession; Richie calls a midnight meeting at the Sinful Monkey with shocking results.

In general, it is our overall sentiment here that this show is going to deliver a few more enormous twists — and all things considered, why wouldn’t it? This is a series that knows a lot already about what it seemingly wants to be. By virtue of that, the biggest thing left you can do is just play into it to the best of your ability with everything from violence to mass paranoia.

One other challenge that MobLand has to figure out here is just how to ensure that they get another season, which feels like there’s a good chance based solely on the viewership for the start of the season. At present, it feels at least like it’s got a great chance. Heck, we wouldn’t be shocked if a renewal is announced before we even get to the finale.

