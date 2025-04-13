Suits LA season 1 episode 9 spoilers: All about ‘Bat Signal’

Next week on NBC, you are going to be seeing Suits LA season 1 episode 9 — and with that, more of Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter! The character’s arc continues and this time around, it is a chance for the past to really enter the present.

Is this going to be the culmination of this story? Well, let’s just go ahead and say there is a reasonable chance of that. While it has been great having someone from the original show around for a handful of episodes, this is still Ted Black’s story first and foremost. The hope has to be that there is enough dramatic tension with him to make the finale well-worth watching — though of course we’ll have to wait and see exactly what the finale ends up looking like here.

Below, you can check out the full Suits LA season 1 episode 9 synopsis with some other insight on what is coming:

04/20/2025 (09:01PM – 10:01PM) (Sunday) : Ted and Harvey team up to right a wrong from their past and put a monster behind bars. Stuart confronts the possibility he may have unwittingly helped a client commit a crime. TV-14

So what does the long-term future hold?

Well, here is where we remind you that the long-term future of the series remains up in the air. It has not performed as well in the ratings as we had hoped, but that is without accounting for streaming. We do believe that NBC really wants to see the show become something stable for them, but at what point do they cut bait if it’s note working out? They have at least a few weeks before they do end up making a firm decision here — at least per most network TV standards.

