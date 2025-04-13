Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, 4/13?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Of course, we know that there is so much still to come this season — and also so many different things for the host to talk about.

Well, without further ago, let’s just get to the facts: There is a new episode on the air tonight. Given that there is a stacked lineup tonight, the unfortunate news is that you are going to be waiting until 11:20 p.m. Eastern to see the show arrive. (Granted, we’re sure that some of you will not mind, given that you tend to watch it on YouTube after the fact.)

So what exactly can you expect over the course of the episode? We do tend to think that the first 5-6 minutes are going to be spent discussing the economy and the state of recent political headlines. Maybe there will be something in here about Easter, given that it is coming in the relatively near future, as well. (Of course, our dream scenario is that the show brings back one of the bits that they’ve done in the past on Peeps, as they have proven to be hilarious in the past.)

As for what is coming up after the fact, it appears as though there will not be an episode on April 20 due to it being Easter. Rest assured that there are still a lot of installments still to come this season, so you do not have to worry about that. Typically we get around 30 episodes a season, so there is a legitimately good chance that we are going to see something similar here, as well.

What kind of main segment could we see here? There’s a debate for that but us personally, we always want to see something that takes us by surprise.

What do you most want to see moving into the next Last Week Tonight with John Oliver episode?

