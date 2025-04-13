Saturday Night Live: Lizzo performs ‘Love in Real Life’

We knew in advance of tonight’s Saturday Night Live episode that Lizzo was going to be the musical guest — so what did she perform?

First and foremost, can we talk about the epic introduction that she had for “Love in Real Life”? Within a few minutes, she did everything that she could to show exactly what makes her a star in the industry — she played the guitar, hit some big notes, and then eventually transitioned into an uptempo number in “Still Bad.” It’s not that often that someone manages to incorporate a medley like this into just a couple of minutes … and that was before all the dance moves.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to check out more TV reactions and reviews!

This isn’t Lizzo’s first time in Studio 8H and of course, we do think that extra experience helped her to completely nail this even more than she would have otherwise. Just from the audience’s reaction at the end of the performance, you can tell that it went extremely well in the room.

Later on in the night, she came out with more of a signature ballad, something that actually could have been just as effective if it released ten or twenty years ago. What she really showed above all else tonight was versatility, given that we saw a little bit of rock early on before shifting more towards pop and then ultimately R&B at the end.

On a different note, kudos to Lizzo for also making a cameo appearance during the White Potus sketch that may very well be one of the funniest things the show has done in a while. We’re always going to give bons points to a musical guest who is a part of the comedy.

Related – Be sure to get more insight on Saturday Night Live now, including the big cold open tonight

What were you hoping to see from Lizzo on Saturday Night Live tonight?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







