This City is Ours season 1 episode 5 spoilers: Big secrets?

As we prepare to see This City is Ours season 1 episode 5 over on BBC One next week, are there some stories to anticipate?

Well, the first thing that we can note here is that we have actually made it to the halfway point of the season! Based on what we’ve seen so far (especially with a certain character played by Sean Bean), it is fair to say that things are going to be getting bigger and crazier from here on out. More lives are going to be in jeopardy, and we can certainly hope that over the next four episodes, the fire is only going to increase.

Below, you can check out the full This City is Ours season 1 episode 5 synopsis with some attentional insight all about what is ahead:

An unexpected player causes trouble for the gang. Diana wants to be honest with Michael about her past.

How will Michael react to a lot of this? Well, let’s just say that for the time being, this is definitely one of those questions you do have to wonder about. Our general feeling is that there are going to be a lot of crazy moments as a result of Diana’s confessions and you have to be prepared for that … just like you also have to prepare for a million other things all across the board.

A look at the long-term future

Is season 1 for the show going to be the only one? Well, let’s just go ahead and note that nothing has been confirmed. Yet, this is not one of those situations where some people involved seem to be eager to do something more, so the next few weeks are going to be key to help determining what else takes place here. Here’s our simple advice: If you love This City is Ours, be sure to tell a lot of your friends and loved ones to watch! That’s the best way to keep things going.

What do you most want to see moving into This City is Ours season 1 episode 5 when it airs?

