Ten Pound Poms season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at BBC One?

Following the events of the season 2 finale tonight on BBC One, is there going to be a Ten Pound Poms season 3? Or, have we reached the end of the road here?

Well, the first thing that we really should note here is where things stand on an official capacity — and we can do that pretty darn fast. As of right now, there is no confirmed renewal, but we sure hope that this is going to change at some point over the next several months. If that happens, it would at least give us something more to look forward to!

Behind the scenes, we are at least happy to know that some of the Ten Pound Poms cast is eager to come back. Speaking to the Radio Times, here is some of what star Michelle Keegan had to say:

“I feel like if the audience takes with this season and there’s hunger there for another season, fingers crossed the BBC will want another one. I’d definitely be up for it.”

As for when a possible season 3 could premiere, let’s just say that we might be waiting a good while in order to see it. British dramas i particular are not often beholden to some direct schedule and because of that, there is a reasonably good chance that you could be waiting a long time in order to see what’s next. If we are lucky, we will be able to see a new chapter at some point later in 2026 — if nothing else, we do think there is a really good chance that this is not one of those shows that takes an extreme amount of time in order to make. All things considered, we do believe that to be helpful.

Do you want to see a Ten Pound Poms season 3 happen over at BBC One?

