Stranger Things 5 spoilers: Finn Wolfhard’s reaction to ending

As many of you are aware at this point, Stranger Things season 5 is the final season; not only that, but the ending has been filmed. We are currently in a holding pattern where we are waiting to see when exactly Netflix chooses to put the remainder of the series out.

So what sort of content can you expect in regards to the ending here? Well, let’s just say to be prepared for a mixture of different emotions all across the board. We do think that this is one of those shows that is designed to more or less hit you in the feels however often that it can, so why would we expect anything different once this story reaches its conclusion?

Speaking now in a new interview with People Magazine, star Finn Wolfhard had the following to say when asked about the end of the show:

“I was so happy with his ending, and I don’t know, I was satisfied, but I was also very confused and sad, but also very happy … I felt like I was in a dream or something. None of it felt real. I don’t know, it felt perfect.”

Of course, we more than imagine that it will take some time for everyone on Stranger Things to wrap their head around the end of the show — mostly because this is the sort of thing that feels fundamentally human on some level. You can’t exactly just wash away the end of a journey like this quickly, especially when it comes to how old many of these cast members were when they first started the job. This took them through many of the most important years of their lives!

What are you the most eager to see moving into Stranger Things season 5?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

