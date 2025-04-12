Black Mirror season 7: Creator explains ‘Bête Noire’ ending

If you watch Black Mirror episodes for the wild and/or buzzworthy moments, “Bête Noire” certainly gave you that in the end!

After all, just think about what we got over the course of the episode. Maria was a young woman confronted by her past in Verity, someone who felt abused by tormented by her and her friends. She went to an extreme in her quest for revenge, gaslighting and having her humiliated at every turn. Maria did eventually find a way to fight back, eventually getting the same power to alter reality as Verity. In the end, though, she ended up using it in the same sort of spiteful way as her rival.

So how does creator Charlie Brooker describe both this story and the overall ending? Well, in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, he does his best in order to spell that out:

“It’s a gaslighting parable about what happens when your reality is chipped away at, and that’s an experience for a lot of us at the moment … We’re in an era where there’s competing versions of reality that we’re effectively being asked to choose between.”

Ultimately, we do think that Maria allowing herself to be the Empress of the known universe was absurd … but that was also the point. It showed further that while she wanted to claim that she was different than Verity, in reality the two were far more similar than she would ever admit. This episode was dark, but at the same time had a lightness and style to it that some other episodes did not. Take, for example, the incredibly bleak “Common People” that featured Rashida Jones at the center of it.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

