FROM season 4 premiere date: An April 2025 update

With us now in April 2024, are we inching closer to a FROM season 4 premiere date being revealed over at MGM+?

Make no mistake, we obviously want the series to be coming back sooner rather than later. However, at the same time, we know that is not coming to happen. It has already been confirmed that the next batch of episodes will not come out until we get around to next year; meanwhile, filming has yet to kick off here, either. The producers are most likely waiting for the weather to be a little kinder in Nova Scotia, where the show films its episodes. Shooting in the winter / early spring there is hardly that easy, and the story has also seemingly moved past a snowy setting.

Ultimately, we think the biggest thing that you can do within the FROMily this month is simply keep recommending the show to other people. The more that happens, and the more likely it is that we’re going to have a season 5 on the other side. This is a fantastic show that is still growing, mostly because it airs at a place more and more viewers are still discovering. It has a great lead in Harold Perrineau but beyond just him, a fantastic cast from start to finish.

So what will the story of season 4 look like?

Well, at this point, we tend to think that a lot of it is going to be tied to the shocking death in the season 3 finale — and beyond just that, the arrival of the Man in Yellow presented in the thumbnail above. Is he the person behind everything in the town? You have to at least wonder for now…

What are you most eager to see on FROM season 4 when the series does return?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

