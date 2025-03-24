FROM season 4 filming: When will it begin? New info

We tend to think that for a lot of people out there, FROM season 4 has to be greatly anticipated … and for so many reasons. After all, season 3 ended with what has to be one of the craziest cliffhangers imaginable! The stage has been set for so much more of the story, whether it be the mysterious “Man in Yellow” or life after the apparent death of Jim in the finale.

So is there more to share when it comes to filming? Well, let’s just put it in the following terms here: You are still going to be waiting for a rather long time.

According to a new report coming in right now from TVLine, the plan for now is for the latest batch of episodes of the MGM+ series to start filming moving into the summer. This helps to explain further why the new season is not going to premiere until 2026.

So why the long wait? Well, for the time being, let’s just say that a lot could have to do with getting the story together; beyond just that, you also have to take into the account the weather in Nova Scotia, where the show is actually made. We know that season 3 showed us some of the community in the winter months, but the story moved beyond that. We’re sure that the cast and crew appreciated that greatly, given just how cold it was dealing with both the weather and the conditions that time of year.

Hopefully by the end of the year we’ll have a better sense of what all is coming … even if a great deal of patience may be required leading up to it.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

