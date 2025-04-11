Survivor 48 episode 8: What more can Mitch do?

As we look more and more towards Survivor 48 episode 8 on CBS next Wednesday, one part of the competition feels clear. Isn’t Mitch in enormous trouble at this point?

Well, let’s just take a moment here to note that a lot of the merged tribe members have so far played a pretty predictable game. Sai and Cedrek were just taken out — was that a consequence of the tribe being split and people opting for safe votes? It is possible. Yet, this is where we have to remind you that Mitch now moves forward as a big threat when you think about his threat level, especially at the end of the season. He is likable and at this point, we do think that he will do almost anything to stay alive.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SURVIVOR reviews!

So what can Mitch actually do in order to keep things going for his game? First and foremost, he has to recognize where he stands, but also not try and do too much. The reality here is that there are some people out there who could use him as a number, and making himself available is key for that.

Beyond all of this, of course there is one other possibility: Getting immunity in some way. There is obviously a challenge but beyond just that, we do tend to think that there is at least one more idol that is out there beyond just the one Eva has. The synopsis for the next episode also does hint at some other advantage coming into the game:

“A Rift Between All of Us” – Bonds are revealed when castaways are forced to divide into pairs for this week’s immunity challenge. Then, the challenge reward meal isn’t the day’s only prize – one castaway finds an advantage hidden among their food, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, April 16 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.

It ultimately does sound like Mitch is going to need luck on his side to find an advantage here; yet, isn’t luck a part of the game sometimes? We tend to think so!

Related – Get more news now on Survivor 48, including other teases on what may be coming

What do you most want to see moving into Survivor 48 episode 8 when it airs at CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! We will have more updates soon, so keep coming back so you do not miss them.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







