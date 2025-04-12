Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, April 12, 2025?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Of course, we want to see an episode on the air for the third consecutive week. Why wouldn’t we? There is, after all, so much more good stuff that could be brought to the table here.

We don’t feel the need here to really stall out on delivering the news, so let’s go ahead and share the good news now: You are going to see more on the air soon! There is an episode coming to NBC in the standard timeslot and beyond that, you’ve got the return of a beloved host in Jon Hamm, who is still promoting his new show in Your Friends & Neighbors.

Even though Hamm just made an appearance on the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary special, this actually is his first hosting gig in a really long time and we tend to think that he’ll pull out a lot of the stops for it. This is a guy who, despite being best known for his roles in drama, seems to embrace comedy and loves to do it. He’s had some really fun sketches over the years, with Hamm & Buble alongside Michael Buble being a personal highlight.

Given Jon’s long list of famous friends and collaborators, we do also think there’s a chance that we could see a few cameos over the course of the episode — or at least we want that to happen! We know that since the 50th there has been less of a need for A-listers to turn up but as we do get closer to the end of the season, why not try to make that happen again?

Also, we hope that before this episode is over, we also learn who the host for the next episode will be. We do expect a hiatus for a little while…

