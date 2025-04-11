Mayfair Witches season 3 premiere date hopes after renewal

Earlier this week, the big news was revealed that a Mayfair Witches season 3 is coming to AMC — and with a new co-showrunner!

If you are excited about this, let’s just say that we more than understand. There are a lot of questions that do come along with this, with a big one being whether or not the series can recover after two polarizing seasons. We know already that a big part of the narrative is tied to Salem, and we hope that there’s a nice, eclectic mix of familiar faces and newcomers here and there.

So what more can we say now when it comes to premiere-date hopes? Well, it is a little bit complicated for multiple reasons. After all, AMC already has the Talamasca spin-off that is coming later this year; meanwhile, our general feeling is that Interview with the Vampire season 3 will return in the first half of 2026. With all of this in mind, Mayfair Witches feels like a show that could arrive in the summer or fall of next year. It doesn’t make sense to really rush this show before that, mostly because you want to do whatever you can to make these episodes perfect.

If there is one bit of advice we would give the Alexandra Daddario series moving forward, it would be to embrace that this is a different show than Interview. Just have a good time with the material! Don’t afraid to be over the top at times or allow for a few unique twists that a lot of people out there would not see coming. These are the sort of things that really could make this show have a longer life — and there is no evidence that season 3 has to be the final one at present.

