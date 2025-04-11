The Handmaid’s Tale series finale: How much resolution is ahead?

As we do brace for the end of The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu, we are aware of the fact that there is a sequel coming in The Testaments. Because of that, it does honestly feel like the show is in a precarious position over the remaining seven episodes. You want to give a great deal of closure to everyone who has been a part of this journey so far. However, at the same time, you also want viewers to be interested in watching what is next.

How do you tow the line between these two things? It does appear as though the producers have a plan for it, even if it is not one that is abundantly clear to us publicly.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new videos on THE HANDMAID’S TALE!

Speaking to Screen Rant about the end of the original series, co-showrunner Yahlin Chang had the following to say:

“There’s still a very big cliffhanger that will get resolved in this sequel … It was just such a blessing to be able to wrap up this amazing series. I’m just thrilled that I got to be a part of it, and I thank our fans who are really the best fans in the world.”

Well, this is something that will tide viewers over from one show to the next — so shouldn’t that be intriguing? It is our hope that we’ll at least have answers on June’s story, mostly because we have gone through so much in regards to her character. We are still so eager to see where everything is going to go, but for now, we are also willing to go along for the ride.

Related – Be sure to get more news about what is ahead on the next The Handmaid’s Tale episode, including what is ahead for June and Nick

How do you think the story of The Handmaid’s Tale is going to be resolved?

Meanwhile, are you okay with there being some major threads still left open? Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Also, come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







