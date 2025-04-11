The Penguin season 2: Studio head on state of possible renewal

Based on where things currently stand behind the scenes, it feels like The Penguin season 2 is one of those things that will be discussed for quite some time. All things considered, why wouldn’t it be? We are talking here about a show that was immensely popular and personally, we would argue that it was actually better from start to finish than The Batman.

With all of that being said, the tricky thing about renewing the show is knowing that its story is meant to set up a sequel to the Robert Pattinson movie. If there is to be more starring Colin Farrell as Oz, you are most likely going to be seeing it coming up after the fact. This means that we do have to wait for a long time, but at least the powers-that-be are not ruling it out.

Speaking to Deadline as a part of a broader studio overview, here is some of what Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group | WBD US Networks, had to say about where things stand:

The Penguin is one of those things where — and it’s interesting, because when you talk with everyone involved, everyone is interested in possibly revisiting those characters and doing more — it was very much designed as a limited series. But I would never say never. I think if we can get the creative stars to line up in the right way, and the talent is available — because we certainly wouldn’t want to do this without Colin [Farrell] and Cristin [Milioti] and that team — I would say it’s definitely a possibility, but there’s nothing in the works at the moment.

We’ve said this before but at the moment, we do still think the most-likely scenario here is that we are going to be seeing a spin-off about different characters before more of The Penguin. After all, isn’t that just easier to get together at this point?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

