Surface season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

Following the events of the season 2 finale today on Apple TV+, is there going to be a Surface season 3 down the line? Well, there is a lot we can say about this.

First and foremost, let’s just kick things off with the additional stance courtesy of the streaming service. Nothing has been announced as of yet; however, there is a measure of hope. While Apple has canceled shows before, they are still pretty supportive of some of their properties. At the very least, we know that they have zero issue spending money on content!

Speaking to TV Insider in an interview following the season 2 finale, executive producer Lauren Neustadter offered up a little bit of a status report for a possible third season:

Hopeful. I think this show has such a loyal fanbase and people who watch it love it so much. So I hope that we will have the chance to continue to tell the story. I think obviously what’s incredibly important is that the people who love it need to tell everybody else how great it is so that they can watch it. Because I think we are in a moment and in a landscape where there are so many choices when it comes to content, and it’s really just about sort of diving in and discovering it sooner than later because I do think everybody who finds it does love it and really wants more.

We do think that it benefited Surface airing at the same time as a lot of other big shows. Just consider the fact that we also had on the streaming service as of late Severance, The Studio, and now Your Friends & Neighbors. This certainly does mean a lot more opportunity for discovery across the board. We do tend to think that one way or another, a firm decision will come out over the next few weeks.

