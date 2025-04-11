Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, April 11, 2025?

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? We know that we had an episode last week, but this is a show that tends to go on and off throughout a season.

With all of that being said, this is where we do have to come in here to share a certain element of good news: You will see the Max Thieriot series on the air later tonight! There are a handful of stories still to come, and this one is notable thanks in part to an appearance from Jelly Roll. The country star will be making his network acting debut here as a character who helps to further along the show’s central themes of second chances.

Want to learn more about what is ahead here? Then see the full Fire Country season 3 episode 17 synopsis below:

“Fire and Ice” – The station 42 crew responds to a ski resort accident after a chair lift malfunctions, and Vince struggles to connect with his father, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, April 11 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. GRAMMY®-nominated country star Jelly Roll guest stars as Noah, a healthcare worker and former convict who is in the process of turning his life around.

We do tend to think that this appearance by Jelly Roll is a one-off and at the same time, there is a chance he could turn up again down the road. For now, we’re just filing this under “too early to tell,” given that there are a number of different ways that this story could play out … and we’ll just have to wait and see.

