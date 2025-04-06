Fire Country season 3 episode 17: Max Thieriot on Jelly Roll

As many of you may be aware already, Fire Country season 3 episode 17 is going to bring you a notable appearance from Jelly Roll. The country singer is poised to play an important character in this universe, and we are curious already how much of his real-life story is going to be incorporated within the show. After all, remember that so much of the series here is really about redemption; we have seen that with Bode over the years, so why not show that in a different form?

Of course, getting Jelly Roll aboard the show was not easy, given his crazy schedule with his music career and also work on American Idol this season. Fingers crossed, though, it ends up being worthwhile.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking to TV Insider, star and executive producer Max Thieriot discussed getting the singer on board:

What a perfect person to bring into the show, not only because of how much country music is a big part of our series and the stories they tell and how they relate to the stories that we tell, but just who he is as a person and what he’s gone through and what he represents and what he stands for. I mean, the guy has an incredible personal story of somebody who’s really seen it all and been in some of the darkest places that anybody could want to be in, and then to see him overcome that, overcome all of those demons, want to change and then not only change his ways but become a person who’s inspiring other people to want to do the same… He has this joy and just this kind spirit to him that honestly, frankly, it’s almost hard to imagine he was whatever guy he was at one point because he’s wonderful. He’s wonderful to be around, and when you hear him talk, you can’t help but be inspired.

Much like what we saw with Kane Brown last season, our general sentiment at the moment is that the show will likely leave it open for Jelly Roll to return again later.

Related – Get some more news on Fire Country and what will be coming up next

What are you excited to see moving into Fire Country season 3 episode 17?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







