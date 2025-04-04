Fire Country season 3 episode 17: Jelly Roll in ‘Fire and Ice’

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see Fire Country season 3 episode 17 — so what all lies ahead here? “Fire and Ice” is a story that is stuffed full of a lot of drama but at the same time, a big name guest star in Jelly Roll.

As many of you out there may know, this is not the first instance of the firefighter drama bringing a big name from the music world into the fold. We also tend to think that it is hardly the last one. There could be a lot of opportunities to do this moving forward, but that will depend in the end on exactly where the story goes.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other TV reactions and reviews!

Do you want to learn other insight on what is to come? Then check out the full Fire Country season 3 episode 17 synopsis below:

“Fire and Ice” – The station 42 crew responds to a ski resort accident after a chair lift malfunctions, and Vince struggles to connect with his father, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, April 11 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. GRAMMY®-nominated country star Jelly Roll guest stars as Noah, a healthcare worker and former convict who is in the process of turning his life around.

Remember that there are only a handful of episodes this season and by virtue of that, we do tend to think that things are going to be getting crazier from here on out. There is a season 4, and you do not have to worry about that. Instead, just worry about what sort of cliffhanger could be around the corner.

Related – Go ahead and get some further news on Fire Country now, including other talk on the future

Is there anything that you most want to see entering Fire Country season 3 episode 17 next week?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for more insight.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







