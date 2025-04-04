Fire Country season 3 episode 17: Jelly Roll in ‘Fire and Ice’
Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see Fire Country season 3 episode 17 — so what all lies ahead here? “Fire and Ice” is a story that is stuffed full of a lot of drama but at the same time, a big name guest star in Jelly Roll.
As many of you out there may know, this is not the first instance of the firefighter drama bringing a big name from the music world into the fold. We also tend to think that it is hardly the last one. There could be a lot of opportunities to do this moving forward, but that will depend in the end on exactly where the story goes.
SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other TV reactions and reviews!
Do you want to learn other insight on what is to come? Then check out the full Fire Country season 3 episode 17 synopsis below:
“Fire and Ice” – The station 42 crew responds to a ski resort accident after a chair lift malfunctions, and Vince struggles to connect with his father, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, April 11 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. GRAMMY®-nominated country star Jelly Roll guest stars as Noah, a healthcare worker and former convict who is in the process of turning his life around.
Remember that there are only a handful of episodes this season and by virtue of that, we do tend to think that things are going to be getting crazier from here on out. There is a season 4, and you do not have to worry about that. Instead, just worry about what sort of cliffhanger could be around the corner.
Related – Go ahead and get some further news on Fire Country now, including other talk on the future
Is there anything that you most want to see entering Fire Country season 3 episode 17 next week?
Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for more insight.