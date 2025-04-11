The Pitt season 2 spoilers: Will Dana return? EP explains

Based on the events of The Pitt season 1 finale last night on Max, we would understand if you felt like Dana was gone for good. After all, aren’t there reasons for that to be the case?

After all, just taking Dana at her word at this point would indicate that the character is gone. She has gone through an immensely traumatic day, after all, where almost everything that could happen to a person did. She was assaulted, dealt with a mass shooting, and really just looked exhausted by the end. Being an ER charge nurse is one of the hardest, most thankless jobs imaginable; even with a support system, that is still a really hard thing to do.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what executive producer R. Scott Gemmill had to say about the character’s future, and it does appear as though she could still have some sort of future at the hospital:

… I think Dana — I think the thing about this show is you should never get too comfortable with any one character because the nature of the business and the world is that life throws things at you unexpectedly and things can change in a heartbeat. So I think when Dana leaves, she’s very intent on leaving for good. That’s why she takes her photos. That’s why she doesn’t admit to Robby whether she’ll be back Monday. And I think she has to take some time and think about things. And I would guarantee if next season took place the next day that she wouldn’t be there. So when we do come back, we’ll have to see. But she’s a trooper and that place is her home and she’s kind of like the den mother. So I think it would be hard for her, difficult for her to stay away as well. But when she does come back, I imagine she would be a little bit different.

Just from hearing this alone, we are going to do our best to be cautiously optimistic — while at the same time noting that a lot can change. Perhaps the most hopeful we are here comes from the fact that nobody is saying she’s 100% gone. They could say that if it was truly the case.

