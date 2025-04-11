The Pitt season 2 spoilers: Show EP on Langdon’s future

As we get ourselves prepared here to see The Pitt season 2 on Max, we know there are so many questions worth asking. Where do we start off here?

Well, for the sake of this particular article, let’s just dive deeper into where things stand at present for one Dr. Langdon. After all, Robby was ready to send this character off to the abyss after he was sneaking pills for his own use. Yet, at the same time, he came back in order to assist at the last minute following the PittFest mass shooting. He proved helpful, but there are still massive questions about his future.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

So is there a chance that you are going to be seeing Langdon back? Well, here is at least some of what executive producer John Wells had to say to TV Insider:

That’s all up to Langdon. As anyone who’s struggled with any kind of addiction, first, you got to admit that you got a problem. Then you got to start through the process of acknowledging that you need help, acknowledging that this is bigger than you, and then you have to start going through the steps and the process and stick with it. In his case, it’s not just a personal thing that he could do on his own. He has to do it professionally in order to maintain his medical license. So it’s no joke. It’s not like him going through the process on his own. And that’s where Robby leaves it. He says, “This is your second chance, and it’s basically his only chance.” And if he really wants to be a doctor again, he’s going to have to go through this process.

We personally do think that we are going to see Langdon back in some form; yet, at the same time, we do tend to think that there is another journey that he needs to go on before he truly gets better. That will take some time.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on The Pitt now, including when season 2 could premiere

Do you think that we are going to be seeing more of Dr. Langdon on The Pitt season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







