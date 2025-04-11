Euphoria star Eric Dane reveals ALS diagnosis, still plans to film

Tonight some absolutely painful news has hit the internet involving Euphoria and former Grey’s Anatomy star Eric Dane: he has been diagnosed with ALS.

In a new statement today to People Magazine, the actor confirmed the news, while also indicating that he wants to continue working on the set of the HBO show:

“I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.

“I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week … I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”

As many of you are likely aware, there is no known cure for ALS, otherwise known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. It is a rare degenerative disease that can cause eventual paralysis of the muscles. Many of those diagnosed can live for a few years after, though some have been able to maintain longer lives.

Dane’s commitment to returning to work on Euphoria shows his commitment to his job, but also likely the need to be there among a supportive show family during a difficult time. It is well known that for many productions, you spend as much time with your cast and crew as many other people in your life. We also do tend to believe that the Euphoria set is closer than most; while there have been enormous gaps between seasons, at the same time this is a cast that has gone through a great deal of tragedy and difficult circumstance over the past few years. Dane was there to also support many of the younger cast during their burgeoning careers; now, they can be there for him.

In addition to starring as Cal on Euphoria and Mark Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy, Dane is also known for his role on The Last Ship, which ran for several seasons on TNT.

Of course, our thoughts and hopes go out to Dane and his family as he embarks on the difficult journey ahead. We will provide further updates as they come out.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

