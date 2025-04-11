Is Katherine LaNasa leaving The Pitt, Dana after season 1 finale?

Following the events of tonight’s The Pitt season 1 finale, have we seen the end of Katherine LaNasa as Dana Evans on the show?

Well, at this point it feels somewhat fair to say that the clear answer to this is yes. Just consider for a moment what transpired over the course of the entire season, let alone the season finale. Dana indicated fully that she was done with the hospital hours after being violently attacked by Doug, where in the aftermath of that, she continued to push her way through a rush of patients caused by a mass shooting. She was a hero for hanging in there, but she may not have anything more to give.

Yet, even with all of this said, we do recognize that the formula of The Pitt makes it so that you are watching everyone act in the heat of the moment. There’s always a chance Dana changes her mind following this day, as it also seemed briefly like Langdon was never going to find his way back to the hospital at all. We do believe that anything could happen during a season 2, but at the same time, the producers may recognize that it is absolutely understandable that someone would leave after such a traumatizing day.

More so than perhaps any other medical show in recent history, we’re looking here at one out to humanize medical professionals and show you the consequences that go along with this job. You may be able to help countless individuals every single day, but who helps you? Not only that, but you are often subject to verbal or physical abuse by people who somehow think that you are not doing enough, even when in reality, they are still doing their best.

