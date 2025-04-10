Platonic season 2 premiere date: A new Apple TV+ update!

While you enjoy the remainder of one Seth Rogen show on Apple TV+ in The Studio, why not celebrate the future of Platonic?

Well, first and foremost, let’s note that you are not going to be stuck waiting for too long to see the show back. Heck, there is a chance that we could move from one Rogen show to the next!

If you head over to the official Apple TV+ YouTube page, you can see a video confirming that Platonic is one of the upcoming releases for the summer. Given that filming has been done for a little while now, that makes a good bit of sense.

As for the story, we do tend to think that this is one of the bigger questions that you have to think about at this point. The first season ended with Will heading down to San Diego while Sylvia took on a new job as a wedding planner; the two have a chaotic friendship that goes off the rails whenever the two are around each other. Is that going to happen all over again? We do tend to think that some stories are going to spiral out in a lot of directions, and the best thing you can do is simply prepare for some laughs.

Because we do have some sort of specific premiere-date window now for Platonic, it does mean that we could be seeing a good bit of new footage in the relatively near future. That is certainly something that we are eager to find out, mostly because it really could cement Rogen’s status as one of the biggest comedy stars of the year — think of it almost as a renaissance after such a long film career.

