The Studio season 1 episode 5 spoilers: ‘The War’ is here!

Next week on Apple TV+, you are going to have a chance to dive head-first into The Studio season 1 episode 5 — a story titled “The War.” So what lies ahead here?

Well, first and foremost, we really should go ahead and note that for the past few weeks, one of the major selling points of the entire show has been a lot of big-name cameos. We’ve had so far Martin Scorsese, Olivia Wilde, and Ron Howard — but for the next story, there is at least a chance the focus could be on the core characters themselves. In particular, next week it could be a showdown of sorts between Sal and then Quinn, the character played by Chase Sui Wonders.

Below, you can see the full The Studio season 1 episode 5 synopsis with some more insight on what is to come:

Frustrated by her position in the office hierarchy, Quinn wages a war against Sal.

Does this mean that Seth Rogen’s Matt is going to take a backseat in this episode? Not exactly, as he may just be in a spot where he has to be stuck in the middle between two feuding factions in his own office … and that can be tough. One of the things that has become crystal clear through the first few episodes of The Studio is that Matt is one of those guys who wants to be everyone’s friend. Unfortunately, that is not a model for doing business that works the majority of the time in this world. As a matter of fact, it often does not end up having the desired effect at all.

