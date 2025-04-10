Slow Horses season 5 premiere date: Summer confirmed?

We imagine that so many out there are eager to get back to the world of Slow Horses and Slough House again. By virtue of that, we have great news today!

If you head over to the link here, you can see a brand new Apple TV+ sizzle reel, one that does officially confirm that you will see Gary Oldman and the rest of the cast back at some point this summer. Is that really a surprise? Well, we do know that summer makes a lot of sense for the series tonally, and that could be a factor in all of this.

One other reason why we are waiting until the summer at this point is rather simple: What is happening when it comes to Emmy consideration. Season 4 is already eligible for the 2025 show and because of that, there’s no reason to premiere season 5 until at least June 1. After that, the season will be eligible for the 2026 show.

What are we going to see story-wise?

Well, here is your reminder that there is going to be an opportunity to see an adaptation of London Rules by Mick Herron, and a story that could actually be kicked off by Roddy Ho of all people. There could also be some opportunities to learn more about Jackson Lamb’s past, and we do feel like there’s going to be a ton of action, espionage, drama, and a whole lot more. This is one of the greatest series on all TV and just by virtue of that alone, we are very-much eager to have it back. We’re also thrilled to know that season 5 is not the final one and more will be coming.

