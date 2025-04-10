The Last of Us season 2 spoilers: Deeper Abby story ahead

The premiere of The Last of Us season 2 is a mere matter of days away and at this point, isn’t there a ton of exciting stuff to come?

Well, we know that there were multiple big announcements that came out over the past year-plus, but one of the most notable ones here has to be Kaitlyn Dever playing the part of Abby. This is a notorious character from the video games, and we know that there is a lot of carnage that she will bring over the course of the season.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE LAST OF US videos!

So why does Abby do some of what she does? Well, let’s just put it in rather simple terms. Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, here is some of what Dever has to say about her character’s motives, and then also how we will get even more insight on that on the show:

“There’s a lot more context … There’s a lot more lead-up to her character and her storyline… in the show, we go a lot deeper with her character, emotionally speaking,” she adds. “And I think that that’s very exciting to get to sort of bring to life a video game character that has such an intense presence.”

The producers for The Last of Us have come out and noted already that we are going to be seeing more of Abby’s backstory a little earlier on the show, mostly because it makes greater sense to do that in this particular medium. Some things will always change on TV versus a video game, and that is without even noting that the second season is not even going to cover all the source material out there.

Related – Be sure to get some other thoughts on The Last of Us now, including the big season 3 renewal

What do you think we will be seeing for Abby across The Last of Us season 2?

How much more context do you think we need for the story? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







