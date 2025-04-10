Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 1 episode 17: Missy’s boyfriend

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 1 episode 17 arrive. Do you want to know a bit more about it now?

Well, we suppose the first thing that we can do here is simply remind everyone that if you are watching this show with nostalgia in mind, there is a ton to like here. After all, both Missy and Mary are going to be back for this story! Based on what we know at present, though, this is going to be more about the former than the latter.

If you want to learn a bit more, then go ahead and check out the Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage season 1 episode 17 synopsis below:

“Two Idiots on a Dirt Bike” – Georgie’s attempt to break up Missy and her new boyfriend backfires, on GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE, Thursday, April 17 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. YOUNG SHELDON stars Zoe Perry (Mary) and Raegan Revord (Missy) return.

Based on what we are seeing at this point, we do tend to think that we are looking at a story here that is really about a different kind of heartbreak — one caused by grief. Missy was somewhat the forgotten character after George Sr. died, largely because Sheldon left, Mary becomes immersed in the church, and Georgie started his new life with Mandy. There is a reason why she ends up being who we saw on The Big Bang Theory, especially since that was not like the version of her we saw back on Young Sheldon.

Is there going to be comedy in here? Absolutely, but remember that underneath all of this could be some important, emotional content.

