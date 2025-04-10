NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 16 spoilers: New ‘Bugs’ details!

After a short break you are going to be seeing NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 16 — are you curious to learn more about it?

Well, let’s just say that moving into this episode, you are going to see a challenging case thrust to the forefront for not just Vera, but the entirety of the team. This is a situation where they don’t have a lot of time to save lives, and that premise alone may make it rather different from almost any other this season.

To get a few more details all about what is coming at this point, we highly suggest that you go ahead and check out the official episode 16 synopsis below:

“Bugs” – Vera receives an unexpected call from Bugs, who claims he’s ready to answer more questions from prison after being identified as the sniper known as “Sandman.” When she arrives, Bugs has suddenly changed his mind, prompting the team to reconsider the case and race against the clock to try and stop another tragedy, on NCIS: ORIGINS, Monday, April 14 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

By the end of the episode, we hope that there are some answers to this particular case — and beyond just that, it’s worth noting that there are only three more this season! By virtue of that alone, we do tend to think that every single one of them is going to matter perhaps more than ever before. There is also certainly a chance of a cliffhanger; just remember that the show is coming back for another season, and you don’t have to worry about that.

