Only Murders in the Building season 5: Jermaine Fowler joins

Today yet another Only Murders in the Building season 5 recurring cast member was announced, and this one is a treat for comedy fans.

According to a report from Variety, actor and comedian Jermaine Fowler is being brought on board as a recurring guest star for the upcoming season. That is exciting but at the same time, there is not a lot of intel out there about his exact role as of yet. We’d love to say this is a surprise, but it is really not — this is the same pattern we have seen from the show the better part of the season.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for even more ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING discussion!

Fowler does join what we believe to be an incredibly stacked season 5 roster including the likes of Renée Zellweger, Christoph Waltz, Logan Lerman, Téa Leoni and Keegan-Michael Key — and who knows? More could easily be coming. This is without us even knowing if Meryl Streep is going to be back for any additional appearances as Loretta.

We do know that there is a legitimate fear out there at times that this show is going to get too dependent on big names and we understand that. Do we like seeing stars? Sure, but the most important thing is that they all flow somewhat naturally into the story. Fowler is at least someone who has a pretty solid resume of roles that make us think he can be a little bit of a chameleon in the right environment, so we’ll have to see just what he is tasked with here … and also the exact direction in which the story goes.

Fingers crossed that we do venture back to the Arconia at some point this summer — the main murder in question, at least for now, seems to be that of Lester, the longtime doorman.

Related – See more news on Only Murders in the Building season 5 now, including more premiere date chatter

What do you think about Jermaine Fowler joining Only Murders in the Building season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







